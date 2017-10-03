Plane crash near Almaty leaves five people dead
AzerTAg.az
03.10.2017 [21:05]
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
An An-28 crashed today near Almaty leaving five crew members dead, the official representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs Ruslan Imankulov said, Kazinform reports.
An air ambulance An-28 crashed today at around 7.15 in the Ili district of Almaty region near the Mezhdurechinsk village and caught fire. According to the preliminary data, all five people who were on board of the aircraft were killed.
Rescuers are currently working on the scene extinguishing the fire.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
02.10.2017 [16:00]
01.10.2017 [19:13]
30.09.2017 [19:53]
29.09.2017 [20:50]
MULTIMEDIA
03.10.2017 [19:41]
03.10.2017 [19:37]
03.10.2017 [17:22]
03.10.2017 [21:11]
03.10.2017 [17:36]
03.10.2017 [17:18]
03.10.2017 [17:09]
03.10.2017 [17:30]
03.10.2017 [16:12]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
03.10.2017 [19:40]
03.10.2017 [19:31]
03.10.2017 [17:18]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note