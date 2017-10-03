    • / WORLD

    Plane crash near Almaty leaves five people dead

    03.10.2017 [21:05]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    An An-28 crashed today near Almaty leaving five crew members dead, the official representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs Ruslan Imankulov said, Kazinform reports.

    An air ambulance An-28 crashed today at around 7.15 in the Ili district of Almaty region near the Mezhdurechinsk village and caught fire. According to the preliminary data, all five people who were on board of the aircraft were killed.

    Rescuers are currently working on the scene extinguishing the fire.

