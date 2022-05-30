Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains, 14 bodies recovered

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal’s mountains was found Monday scattered on a mountainside and 14 of the 22 people on board were confirmed dead, the army said, according to AP.

Rescuers recovered 14 bodies from the crash site, said Teknath Sitaula of Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu. There was no word on survivors, and the search of the crash site was continuing.

The plane’s destination is popular with foreign hikers who trek the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

The Twin Otter, a rugged plane originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, during which it has been involved in about 21 accidents, according to aviationnepal.com.

The plane, with its top-mounted wing and fixed landing gear, is prized for its durability and its ability to take off and land on short runways.