  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Poinsettia - well-known member of spurge family Euphorbiaceae growing outdoors as a winter-flowering

    07.05.2022 [10:05]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Poinsettia, (Euphorbia pulcherrima), well-known member of the spurge family - Euphorbiaceae, commonly sold as an ornamental at Christmastime.

    The poinsettia is native to Mexico and Central America, where it grows in moist, wet, wooded ravines and on rocky hillsides.

    It was named for Joel R. Poinsett, who popularized the plant and introduced it to floriculture while he was U.S. minister to Mexico in the late 1820s. Cultivated varieties are available with white, pink, mottled, and striped bracts, but the solid red varieties, in several shades, remain in greatest demand during the Christmas season.

    According to Encyclopedia Britannica, in warm climates the poinsettia grows outdoors as a winter-flowering, leggy shrub about 3 metres (10 feet) high; as a potted plant in northern areas it rarely grows beyond 1 metre. What appear to be petals are actually coloured leaflike bracts that surround a central cluster of tiny yellow flowers.

    A milky latex in the stems and leaves can be irritating to persons or animals sensitive to it, but the claim that poinsettias are deadly poisonous is greatly exaggerated.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Poinsettia - well-known member of spurge family Euphorbiaceae growing outdoors as a winter-flowering
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.05.2022 [20:50]
    Anise Hyssop plant
    06.05.2022 [17:34]
    Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General participates in European Conference of Prosecutors in Italy
    05.05.2022 [23:21]
    Amaryllis flower
    05.05.2022 [18:59]
    Borneo has a hybrid 'mystery monkey,' and researchers are concerned
    Poinsettia - well-known member of spurge family Euphorbiaceae growing outdoors as a winter-flowering Poinsettia - well-known member of spurge family Euphorbiaceae growing outdoors as a winter-flowering