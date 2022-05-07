Poinsettia - well-known member of spurge family Euphorbiaceae growing outdoors as a winter-flowering

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Poinsettia, (Euphorbia pulcherrima), well-known member of the spurge family - Euphorbiaceae, commonly sold as an ornamental at Christmastime.

The poinsettia is native to Mexico and Central America, where it grows in moist, wet, wooded ravines and on rocky hillsides.

It was named for Joel R. Poinsett, who popularized the plant and introduced it to floriculture while he was U.S. minister to Mexico in the late 1820s. Cultivated varieties are available with white, pink, mottled, and striped bracts, but the solid red varieties, in several shades, remain in greatest demand during the Christmas season.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, in warm climates the poinsettia grows outdoors as a winter-flowering, leggy shrub about 3 metres (10 feet) high; as a potted plant in northern areas it rarely grows beyond 1 metre. What appear to be petals are actually coloured leaflike bracts that surround a central cluster of tiny yellow flowers.

A milky latex in the stems and leaves can be irritating to persons or animals sensitive to it, but the claim that poinsettias are deadly poisonous is greatly exaggerated.