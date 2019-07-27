Poland and Spain win gold in athletics

Baku, July 27, AZERTAC Poland and Spain bagged gold medals in Athletics at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku. In men’s medley relay, Poland won gold, followed by Sweden and Spain. In women’s medley relay, Spain won gold, followed by Greece and Switzerland.

