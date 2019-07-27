    • / SPORTS

    Poland and Spain win gold in athletics

    27.07.2019 [21:14]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Poland and Spain bagged gold medals in Athletics at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku.

    In men’s medley relay, Poland won gold, followed by Sweden and Spain.

    In women’s medley relay, Spain won gold, followed by Greece and Switzerland.

