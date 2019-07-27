Poland and Spain win gold in athletics
AzerTAg.az
27.07.2019 [21:14]
Baku, July 27, AZERTAC
Poland and Spain bagged gold medals in Athletics at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku.
In men’s medley relay, Poland won gold, followed by Sweden and Spain.
In women’s medley relay, Spain won gold, followed by Greece and Switzerland.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.07.2019 [11:43]
27.07.2019 [21:18]
27.07.2019 [21:03]
27.07.2019 [21:01]
MULTIMEDIA
28.07.2019 [12:11]
25.07.2019 [15:17]
27.07.2019 [15:05]
27.07.2019 [18:28]
27.07.2019 [14:47]
27.07.2019 [11:58]
26.07.2019 [11:36]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
15.07.2019 [00:50]
12.07.2019 [11:04]
09.07.2019 [11:35]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
26.07.2019 [09:38]
26.07.2019 [09:33]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
12.07.2019 [13:44]
11.07.2019 [17:28]
09.07.2019 [10:32]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
03.07.2019 [21:26]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
22.07.2019 [16:43]
17.07.2019 [20:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note