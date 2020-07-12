  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Poland to choose president in run-off vote on Sunday

    12.07.2020 [13:07]

    Baku, July 12, AZERTAC

    Poles are voting on Sunday to elect their president for a five-year term, according to PAP agency. The first round on June 28 eliminated nine other candidates, leaving conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda to face centrist challenger Rafal Trzaskowski in a tight presidential run-off.

    Under rules approved by parliament and signed into law in early June, Poles have the option of voting either by post or in person.

    Polling stations are open in Poland from 7 am to 9 pm. Strict sanitary rules are in place, with surfaces disinfected and people required to keep a safe distance from one another. Under rules brought in for the second round, disabled people, pregnant women, people with children aged under three, and citizens over 60 will have priority access to polling stations.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Poland to choose president in run-off vote on Sunday
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.07.2020 [11:24]
    Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds 246,000 across Pakistan
    11.07.2020 [17:27]
    Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus cases
    11.07.2020 [11:44]
    Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship
    09.07.2020 [15:09]
    India is playing a leading role in the global revival: PM Shri Narendra Modi
    Poland to choose president in run-off vote on Sunday Poland to choose president in run-off vote on Sunday