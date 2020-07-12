Poland to choose president in run-off vote on Sunday

Baku, July 12, AZERTAC

Poles are voting on Sunday to elect their president for a five-year term, according to PAP agency. The first round on June 28 eliminated nine other candidates, leaving conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda to face centrist challenger Rafal Trzaskowski in a tight presidential run-off.

Under rules approved by parliament and signed into law in early June, Poles have the option of voting either by post or in person.

Polling stations are open in Poland from 7 am to 9 pm. Strict sanitary rules are in place, with surfaces disinfected and people required to keep a safe distance from one another. Under rules brought in for the second round, disabled people, pregnant women, people with children aged under three, and citizens over 60 will have priority access to polling stations.