Poland to host World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2021

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

The world chess body has found a new venue for the World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2021 after coronavirus restrictions foiled its original plan to hold the event in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, according to Yahoo News.

FIDE announced Warsaw, Poland will now host the prestigious chess event on December 25-31.

According to FIDE, Poland has provided "the relevant guarantees, both financial and visa-related" in staging the championships.

"FIDE is sincerely grateful to Poland, a country with great chess traditions, for proposing to host the championships despite the short notice. I am sure that it will be a wonderful event," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said.

The best chess players in the world are expected to compete in the open and women's divisions of the tournament including world champion Magnus Carlsen, his challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, reigning national champions representing their countries and others who will be invited by the organizer.

The World Rapid and Blitz Championships have a total prize fund of $1,000,000 with a top prize of $60,000 each going the rapid and blitz open champions and $40,000 each to the women's champions.