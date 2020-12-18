Polish star Lewandowski becomes Best FIFA Men’s Player

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski won the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 award on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 ceremony was virtually held in the FIFA Headquarters in Switzerland's Zurich as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The 32-year-old Polish international has been one of the integral parts of the German team, having contributed to Bayern's 2020 success in local and international campaigns.

Lewandowski-led Bayern Munich made the quintuple, winning all trophies for the 2019-2020 season including the German top-tier division Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave the trophy to Lewandowski in person.

Lewandowski beat Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi to have this year's individual award.