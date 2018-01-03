Pope Francis on migrants: 'Please do not extinguish the hope in their hearts'

Baku, January 3, AZERTAC

Pope Francis used his New Year's Day address to highlight the struggles of migrants and refugees, calling upon global leaders to offer more assistance in 2018.

According to CNN, he paid tribute to those who have made "long and dangerous" journeys in an attempt to achieve a better future, saying that "Migrants and refugees: men and women seeking peace, this is the motto of this day."

Francis made the appeal before an estimated 40,000 devotees during his Angelus address in St. Peters Square, Vatican Police said.