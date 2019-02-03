    • / WORLD

    Pope Francis to visit UAE with message of peaceful coexistence

    03.02.2019 [11:26]

    Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

    Pope Francis will arrive in the United Arab Emirates on Monday for a two day visit, according to Euronews.

    The Gulf state currently has about 800,000 Catholics but few of them are citizens, they're mostly temporary migrant workers from South and South East Asia.

    "Dear people of the United Arab Emirates, Salam aleikum, peace be upon you. Faith in God unifies, not divides, bringing people closer even with their differences, while keeping them away from hostilities and aversion," Pope Francis said in a video message.

