Pope visits United Arab Emirates

Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

Pope Francis arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, February 3, for the first visit in response to an invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. This is Pope Francis’ first ever visit to Arabian Peninsula.

The Pope is visiting the city of Abu Dhabi to participate in the International Interfaith Meeting on “Human Fraternity”. Prior to the meeting, the Pope is said to celebrate a Mass at a public venue.

Pope Francis had also been invited by the local Catholic Church. Nearly one million Catholics live in UAE, majority of them have come from India and Philippine.