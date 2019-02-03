    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Pope visits United Arab Emirates

    03.02.2019 [11:26]

    Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

    Pope Francis arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, February 3, for the first visit in response to an invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. This is Pope Francis’ first ever visit to Arabian Peninsula.

    The Pope is visiting the city of Abu Dhabi to participate in the International Interfaith Meeting on “Human Fraternity”. Prior to the meeting, the Pope is said to celebrate a Mass at a public venue.

    Pope Francis had also been invited by the local Catholic Church. Nearly one million Catholics live in UAE, majority of them have come from India and Philippine.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Pope visits United Arab Emirates
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.02.2019 [11:33]
    52 migrants rescued in western Turkey
    04.02.2019 [10:43]
    Erdogan to meet with Putin in Sochi on February 14
    03.02.2019 [15:30]
    Death toll in bus crash near Kaluga grows to seven
    03.02.2019 [12:26]
    Trump, Xi could meet in Da Nang on 27-28 February - Reports
    Pope visits United Arab Emirates