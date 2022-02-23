  • HOMEPAGE
    Positions of Azerbaijani Army in Fuzuli direction subjected to fire

    23.02.2022 [16:37]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    On February 23, at 10:05, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, with no reason, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Yukhari Veysalli village of Fuzuli district, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC .

    Retaliatory actions have been undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army units.

