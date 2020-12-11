  • HOMEPAGE
    Postage stamps issued in Spain with support of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

    11.12.2020 [16:03]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC

    Postage stamps of two great figures of the Turkic world were issued in Spain with the support of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and with the organizational participation of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Abay Kunanbayev - the great poet, writer, composer, public figure of Kazakhstan, the founder of modern Kazakh written literature, and the 135th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayov - the outstanding Azerbaijani composer, musicologist, publicist, playwright, teacher, author of the first Opera and operetta in the East, the founder of Azerbaijan's national school of music.

    Postage stamps depicting Abay Kunanbayev and Uzeyir Hajibayov, samples of their creative work, as well as cultural values and national musical instruments of the Turkic world were released throughout Spain. The purpose of the stamps is to introduce great personalities of the Turkic world to a wider international audience.

