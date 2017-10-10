Pre-school enrolment to reach 90 per cent by 2020 in Azerbaijan, education minister

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

“The involvement of 5-year-olds in pre-school courses will increase by 90 per cent by 2020, which is equal to the level of the most developed countries in the world,” Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov has told a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that given the exceptional role of pre-school education in the future development and education of children, 55 per cent of the five-year-olds were enrolled in pre-school courses in all regions through state budget funding last year. “This figure is expected to reach 65 per cent this year,” the minister added.