  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea by Todd Boehly-led consortium

    25.05.2022 [17:55]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    The Premier League Board approved Tuesday the proposed Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium-led takeover of the Chelsea football club, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction," it said in a statement.

    "The Board has applied the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT) to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence."

    The £4.25 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover was approved two months after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovic decided to sell the English club in March.

    He had purchased Chelsea for a reported £140 million ($187 million) in 2003.

    Chelsea became one of the top European clubs under his ownership, winning several major titles including two UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa League, and five Premier League trophies.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea by Todd Boehly-led consortium
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.05.2022 [18:08]
    AFFA, Alanyaspor discuss cooperation
    25.05.2022 [17:31]
    Arsenal extend Egyptian midfielder Elneny's contract
    25.05.2022 [17:12]
    Roma, Feyenoord to vie for 1st Europa Conference League title
    25.05.2022 [17:05]
    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports elected chairman of UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Sport
    Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea by Todd Boehly-led consortium