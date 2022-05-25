Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea by Todd Boehly-led consortium

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

The Premier League Board approved Tuesday the proposed Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium-led takeover of the Chelsea football club, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction," it said in a statement.

"The Board has applied the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT) to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence."

The £4.25 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover was approved two months after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovic decided to sell the English club in March.

He had purchased Chelsea for a reported £140 million ($187 million) in 2003.

Chelsea became one of the top European clubs under his ownership, winning several major titles including two UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa League, and five Premier League trophies.