President: After Heydar Aliyev elected to the post of president, to the present day, Azerbaijan has been asserting itself as an exemplary country in the world

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“This month we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and celebrations will be continued until the end of the year,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

“It was after he had come to Azerbaijan and become its leader that Azerbaijan was able to stand up. Azerbaijan was able to embark on the path of development and the civil war was stopped. Since October 1993, after he was elected to the post of president, to the present day, Azerbaijan has been asserting itself as a place of stability and as an exemplary country in the world,” the head of state noted.