President Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus in favor of strengthening parliamentary dimension in CIS, other associations

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

A principled position of the Belarusian side envisages the enhancement of the parliamentary dimension in the CIS and other integration associations, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov, BelTA reports.

"Our principled position envisages the enhancement of the parliamentary dimension in the CIS, the CSTO, and other associations. This is a solid position," the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko said that there were different interpretations of his statements about the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in mass media. "As if Belarusians are in favor of its disintegration although we initiated the strengthening of the role of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. If the MPs continue to work as they are working now, if they continue discussing something, it is okay, but there should be more efficiency in their work," the president said. In his words, it is essential to strengthen this CIS body. "We already know how to strengthen it. Because parliamentarism has been known in the world for ages. The forms and methods of parliamentary work are well-known. You can choose any and adapt it to the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly," the head of state said.

He believes that the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly should also have a dimension for supervising the decisions of the heads of state and government. "We lack it. In this regard, it is needed to enhance contacts with agencies, including in the CIS. I think that a minister, a head of the council of foreign affairs, defense, state security could inform MPs about their plans of actions, major threats, the fulfillment of certain decisions," Alexander Lukashenko said. "I think that the parliament should have certain functions for making decisions." The president remarked that if there is willingness to build interaction in a more democratic manner, it makes sense to give more rights to the parliamentary organization. "If we are not ready, let's say honestly that there are five areas of work for the parliament, and we do not need more. This should be honest and transparent. This is our position. We do not need an amorphous and inefficient organization," the President of Belarus said.