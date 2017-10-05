President: All freedoms are ensured in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

"All freedoms are ensured in Azerbaijan. More than 70 per cent of our population are internet users, and the government is investing in building broadband internet channels in all cities and settlements of Azerbaijan. That is, restriction of the freedom of media is out of question, and we do not have such an intention. Otherwise, we would not have done all that," said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with a delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union.

The Azerbaijani President noted that the freedom of assembly is one of the freedoms ensured in Azerbaijan is. "Freedom of assembly is fully ensured in the country, no restrictions are imposed, and the opposition holds its rallies on a regular basis. The fact that about one thousand people attend those rallies is the subject of another talk. They are mostly the party members and their relatives. I mean, these rallies do not involve normal and ordinary citizens, and that is not our fault. These rallies are held in the center of the city, near the metro station. There is no restriction for this, and the last rally, to my mind, took place a week ago. Thus, any intention or action to restrict any freedom in Azerbaijan is out of question," the head of state said.

"As for the arrests, they happen in every country. With regard to police violence, I can say that you cannot witness it in Azerbaijan, because there is not such a fact in the country. Sometimes we see police violence in the countries you represent. However, nobody accuses you of lack of democracy and of violence. We well remember the scenes of dogs attacking peaceful protesters. We also watch on the TV the use of horses and truncheons during the rallies.”

“That is, the approach from this point of view should be objective and singe. Azerbaijan should not be discredited for what it has not done. At the same time, we should not be criticized for the steps we have taken if the similar actions of the states that are considered symbols of democracy are accepted normally. But, undoubtedly, the issues relating to human rights and democratic development will be an integral part of our agreement with the European Commission," the President added.