President: Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience and cooperate in the field of treatment of coronavirus patients

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

“During the pandemic, we once again witnessed the professionalism of our doctors.

Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in the treatment of coronavirus patients with other Non-Aligned Movement member states and to cooperate in this field,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his opening remarks at the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group Summit held through videoconference.

The head of state noted the importance of exchanging experience among medical specialists, sharing the experience, information and scientific knowledge in the fight against the virus, and providing assistance to the countries in need.

In his speech at the summit, the head of state provided detailed information about the work done in Azerbaijan to protect people’s health and ensure their social protection, and emphasized that citizens of the country highly appreciate this.