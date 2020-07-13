President: Azerbaijan will not take a step back from its principled position

Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

“Relevant appeals have been sent to international organizations, and as soon as the operational situation permits, we will invite foreign military representatives operating in Azerbaijan to the area so that they can see the situation with their own eyes. Let them see who committed this military provocation, what happened as a result of this military provocation and who is responsible for the escalation of the situation,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Security Council.

“Ours is a cause of justice and Azerbaijan will not take a step back from its principled position,” the President said.