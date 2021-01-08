  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President: Azerbaijani gas is already in Europe and this is our historic achievement

    08.01.2021 [15:56]

    Baku, January 8, AZERTAC

    “At the end of the year, on 31 December, we received another piece of good news: the Southern Gas Corridor has been fully commissioned. Its last segment, TAP, has been commissioned. For the first time in history, Azerbaijani gas is already in Europe. This is our historic achievement. After all, we initiated the Southern Gas Corridor project. We have also borne the main financial burden,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he chaired a meeting in a video format on the results of 2020.

    “This project, which links many countries, lays the foundation for a new format of cooperation among the countries involved and other Eurasian countries in the future. This format of cooperation is already manifesting itself in the transport sector, trade and other sectors. We have redesigned the energy map of Eurasia. We have built three interconnected gas pipelines 3,500 kilometers in length. We have launched the Shah Deniz-2 project, and European consumers are already buying Azerbaijani gas. This is good for them and good for us,” the Azerbaijani President mentioned.

    Noting that the successful work was also done on other projects last year, the head of state said: “I am confident that the development of these projects will bring us additional dividends – both economic and political. I do not want to say anything ahead of time, but we will witness new wonderful events in the field of energy in the coming days. That will be announced in due course. The new project will significantly strengthen our potential.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :President: Azerbaijani gas is already in Europe and this is our historic achievement
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.01.2021 [14:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev: With charming nature and historical sites, I am sure Karabakh will become one of the popular travel destinations in Azerbaijan
    08.01.2021 [12:58]
    13 EU members call for vaccine aid for Eastern Partnership countries
    08.01.2021 [09:53]
    Dutch newspaper: Qarabag FC fulfills its dream, returns to liberated Aghdam after 27 years
    07.01.2021 [18:47]
    Leyla Abdullayeva: As 30 years ago Armenian officials are still living in a world of illusion
    President: Azerbaijani gas is already in Europe and this is our historic achievement