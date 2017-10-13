President: Azerbaijani gas will play its role in addressing Bulgaria's energy security issues

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

"I am confident that the Azerbaijani gas will play its role in addressing the energy security issues of Bulgaria," said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement together his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev in Baku.

"Today, we exchanged views on energy cooperation. We are strategic partners in this area too. Bulgaria is a member of the Southern Gas Corridor. Bulgaria has always been excellently represented at the Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council which Baku hosted for several times. The execution of the Southern Gas Corridor will bring our countries even closer to each other.” “This is a huge transnational project. By uniting seven countries this project envisages investment of $40 billion. Gas from Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz field will be delivered to European countries, to the countries in the region, including Bulgaria," the head of state said.