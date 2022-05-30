President Biden, First Lady visit site of school shooting in Texas

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in the shocked and grieving town of Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to grieve with the community and comfort them after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a horrific school shooting, as a weary nation grapples with an endless spate of gun violence, according to Business-standard.

The Bidens first paid their respects at the memorial site at Robb Elementary School, accompanied by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Uvalde County Independent School District Independent Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez.

Twenty-one people, including 19 third- and fourth-graders, were killed on Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, used an assault-style rifle to open fire on two connected classrooms at Robb Elementary, according to authorities. Around 17 were injured in the shooting incident.

Jill Biden was seen touching the photos of the children at the site, filled with flowers and white crosses in honour of each of the victims.

As part of a daylong trip to Uvalde, the President and first lady attend mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church before visiting with survivors, families of the victims and first responders, according to the White House.