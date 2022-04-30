President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev visited military unit of Defense Ministry`s Special Forces
30.04.2022 [11:52]
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has visited a military unit of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry on the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Special Forces.
