  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President: During the pandemic, our priority is people’s health and their social protection

    04.05.2020 [17:23]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    “During the pandemic, our priority is to protect people's health and ensure their social protection,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his opening remarks at the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group Summit held in through videoconference.

    Highlighting the measures being taken in the country to combat coronavirus and treat patients, the head of state said: “More than 20 hospitals have been allocated for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan. Laboratory tests, some medical equipment and supplies necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of the virus have been brought to Azerbaijan. There are 23 testing laboratories in the country. So far, more than 160,000 tests have been administered across the country. Production of protective and other medical supplies was quickly started to meet the domestic demand.”

    President Ilham Aliyev noted that as a result of the measures taken, mass infections have been prevented and a positive dynamics was observed between the number of those infected and the number of those recovering in the country over the past three weeks.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President: During the pandemic, our priority is people’s health and their social protection
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.05.2020 [23:10]
    Online Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group adopts Declaration
    04.05.2020 [19:18]
    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear and unchangeable
    04.05.2020 [18:52]
    Azerbaijan makes significant contribution to the strengthening of solidarity and cooperation against coronavirus on a global level
    04.05.2020 [18:12]
    President: Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience and cooperate in the field of treatment of coronavirus patients
    President: During the pandemic, our priority is people’s health and their social protection