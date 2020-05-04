President: During the pandemic, our priority is people’s health and their social protection

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

“During the pandemic, our priority is to protect people's health and ensure their social protection,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his opening remarks at the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group Summit held in through videoconference.

Highlighting the measures being taken in the country to combat coronavirus and treat patients, the head of state said: “More than 20 hospitals have been allocated for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan. Laboratory tests, some medical equipment and supplies necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of the virus have been brought to Azerbaijan. There are 23 testing laboratories in the country. So far, more than 160,000 tests have been administered across the country. Production of protective and other medical supplies was quickly started to meet the domestic demand.”

President Ilham Aliyev noted that as a result of the measures taken, mass infections have been prevented and a positive dynamics was observed between the number of those infected and the number of those recovering in the country over the past three weeks.