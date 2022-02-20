President Erdoğan goes to Democratic Republic of Congo

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan left for Democratic Republic of the Congo, the first stop of his three-country Africa visit on February 20-23, 2022, according to the Presidency of Turkiye.

Seen off by Vice President Fuat Oktay, Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya and First Deputy Chairman Zeynel Abidin Okul of the Municipal Council of Istanbul at Istanbul Atatürk Airport, President Erdoğan will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu and Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu during his visit to Africa.