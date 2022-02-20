  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    President Erdoğan goes to Democratic Republic of Congo

    20.02.2022 [15:33]

    Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

    President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan left for Democratic Republic of the Congo, the first stop of his three-country Africa visit on February 20-23, 2022, according to the Presidency of Turkiye.

    Seen off by Vice President Fuat Oktay, Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya and First Deputy Chairman Zeynel Abidin Okul of the Municipal Council of Istanbul at Istanbul Atatürk Airport, President Erdoğan will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu and Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu during his visit to Africa.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Erdoğan goes to Democratic Republic of Congo
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.02.2022 [17:23]
    Italy`s coronavirus death toll exceeds 152,500
    19.02.2022 [16:24]
    Six African nations to get mRNA vaccine technology
    19.02.2022 [14:56]
    Indonesia hosts G20 meeting of finance leaders amid pandemic
    19.02.2022 [13:40]
    OTS Secretary General, Turkmen Foreign Minister discuss cooperation
    President Erdoğan goes to Democratic Republic of Congo