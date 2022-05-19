President Gitanas Nausėda: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for Lithuania in the Caucasus region

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is a very important partner for Lithuania in the Caucasus region. It is in our interest to further develop bilateral relations in the spirit of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in 2007,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda as he made a press statement following his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev.

“I fully believe that there is great potential for expanding our economic cooperation. That is why I have brought many business representatives to Azerbaijan. We are interested in exploring market opportunities and increasing bilateral trade. I would also like to invite Azerbaijani business people to visit Lithuania later this year,” the Lithuanian President noted.

“We are at a critical juncture for Europe and its security architecture. As we speak now, Ukraine is defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is also defending an international order based on rules. It is now important to support Ukraine by all available practical means,” President Nausėda added.