President Ilham Aliyev's participation in opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin Airport in spotlight of Moldovan media

Chisinau, May 16, AZERTAC

The influential media outlets of Moldova have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his participation in the opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin Airport.

The articles, published by “NOİ”, TV8, Rupor and other news portals in Russian and Romanian languages, highlighted the key points from the Azerbaijani President's speech.

The articles mentioned that aircrafts carrying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev landed for the first time at the new airport.

The articles also featured remarks by President Ilham Aliyev who hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as cooperation between the two countries during the second Karabakh War.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent