President Ilham Aliyev: A high position is not a great privilege, but a great responsibility

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

“You should be in constant contact with the people, hear about their problems from them and not be indifferent. This is the task I set before all officials,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received heads of Nizami and Narimanov district executive authority of Baku city, and head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority.

The head of state emphasized that every civil servant is a servant of the people, including the President.

“I have said this many times in my speeches and when appointing heads of executive authority. Unfortunately, in some cases, instead of fulfilling their duties, the officials I appointed were engaged in illegal activities, corruption and bribery. They set their sights on the property of the poor and misappropriated the salaries of those hired by the state to do public work. They didn’t get away with this dishonesty and immorality. As you know, many heads of executive authority have been prosecuted, many have already been convicted, and some are under criminal investigation,” the President noted.

“This applies not only to the heads of executive authority, but also all government officials. No-one can be above the law. Everyone is equal before the law. The duties and responsibilities of a civil servant should motivate them to follow the principles I have mentioned. Otherwise, they will be punished, and our work confirms this. A high position is not a great privilege, but a great responsibility. Therefore, you should realize this responsibility and take steps in this direction,” President Ilham Aliyev added.