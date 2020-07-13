  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian soldiers could not cross even an inch into Azerbaijani territory

    13.07.2020 [14:58]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    “Yesterday afternoon, Armenia committed yet another military provocation in the direction of Tovuz on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council.

    The head of state said: “This is not the first time Armenia has committed military provocations on the state border. As a result of these military provocations in the last few months, our servicemen, as well as civilians, have been killed. Several of our servicemen were killed as a result of another provocation yesterday afternoon. Artillery fire was opened at our military post, and as a result of this insidious act, our servicemen were killed and wounded. May Allah rest our martyrs in peace and send healing to our wounded soldiers.”

    “I can say that yet another provocation of Armenia was resolutely prevented and adequately rebuffed. The death of our soldiers has been avenged. All the attempts of the Armenian side failed, Azerbaijan protected its state border and Armenian soldiers could not cross even an inch into Azerbaijani territory,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian soldiers could not cross even an inch into Azerbaijani territory
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.07.2020 [18:05]
    Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation
    13.07.2020 [17:14]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Blood of our servicemen and martyrs does not and will not remain on the ground
    13.07.2020 [17:02]
    Armenia is losing almost all its support in the international arena, Azerbaijani President
    13.07.2020 [16:33]
    Azerbaijani FM informs OSCE officials about Armenia’s another provocation
    President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian soldiers could not cross even an inch into Azerbaijani territory