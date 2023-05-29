President Ilham Aliyev: As a fraternal country, we are extremely proud of the successes of Türkiye

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

"The results of the vote, which is a triumph of the national will, are the highest award given to the large-scale policy and the invaluable services that you have implemented decisively on the path of the comprehensive development of your country. Your activity, engraved on the pages of our modern era with golden letters, is a clear expression of your boundless love, attachment, and loyalty to the Motherland, the people, and the Turkic nation," President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections.

"Thanks to your leadership, the fraternal Republic of Türkiye has traveled through a great and honorable path of development over the past twenty years to become a power center that has a decisive influence on developments taking place in the international arena, has its own say, and made significant strides in political, economic, industrial, military, new technologies and other fields. As a fraternal country, we are extremely proud of the successes of the powerful and influential Republic of Türkiye, which are the cornerstone of your historic mission," the head of state noted.