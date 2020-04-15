President Ilham Aliyev: As a result of preventive measures and a thought-out policy, we are keeping the situation under control

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

"The coronavirus is a major scourge that has claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people. Almost all countries in the world have problems with the coronavirus. Azerbaijan is also a part of the world. But I can say that as a result of preventive measures and a thought-out policy, we are keeping the situation under control," said President Ilham Aliyev at a video conferenceon the socio-economic results of the first quarter of 2020.

“I believe that all the steps we have taken so far have been steps in the right direction. As a result of these steps, the situation in Azerbaijan is under control. If these steps had not been taken in time and we had not gradually tightened the restrictive regime within the framework of a thought-out strategy, the number of patients today could be not a thousand, but maybe 10,000, maybe 20,000 people,” the head of state said.

Noting that the experience of the most developed countries shows that no country can fully consider itself insured, President Ilham Aliyev said: “No country's healthcare system can withstand the growing number of these patients. Therefore, this should be a lesson for us. I have already said it but want to say it again that we must learn the lesson. All our steps are measured, and it is no coincidence that several countries are taking advantage of our experience and taking similar steps. We are seeing that.”