    President Ilham Aliyev: As the coronavirus pandemic is a global threat, it requires a global response

    10.04.2020 [18:33]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    “As the coronavirus pandemic is a global threat, it requires a global response. Since the first days of the pandemic, we have witnessed some countries and international organizations being confused by the coronavirus and choosing the path of self-closure. In the current circumstances of the global pandemic, the world needs solidarity and cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council held via videoconferencing.

    Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has been cooperating effectively with the World Health Organization since the first days in the fight against the pandemic, the head of state said: “We invited the organization's specialists to Azerbaijan in early March. Our invitation was accepted in a short time. Thus, on 9-13 March, a delegation of leading specialists of the organization visited our country. They familiarized themselves with the situation in our country and praised the work done. The recommendations contained in the report prepared by the expert mission are taken into account by relevant government agencies.”

