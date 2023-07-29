President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Morocco relations are based on good traditions

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan-Morocco relations are based on good traditions, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the national holiday of this country.

“I am confident that we will make joint efforts from now on to strengthen traditional friendly relations between our countries and to enhance cooperation of mutual interest in both bilateral and multilateral formats,” the head of state said.

The Azerbaijani leader cordially congratulated and offered his sincerest wishes to King Mohammed VI and through him, brotherly people of Morocco.