  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Morocco relations are based on good traditions

    29.07.2023 [14:51]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Morocco relations are based on good traditions

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan-Morocco relations are based on good traditions, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the national holiday of this country.

    “I am confident that we will make joint efforts from now on to strengthen traditional friendly relations between our countries and to enhance cooperation of mutual interest in both bilateral and multilateral formats,” the head of state said.

    The Azerbaijani leader cordially congratulated and offered his sincerest wishes to King Mohammed VI and through him, brotherly people of Morocco.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2023 [21:09]
    Ombudsman: Statement of CoE Secretary General on situation around Lachin-Khankendi road raises concern
    29.07.2023 [16:04]
    Western Azerbaijan Community responded to biased statement of Secretary General of Council of Europe
    29.07.2023 [14:08]
    President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to the family of Thomas Goltz
    29.07.2023 [10:32]
    Foreign Ministry: Issuing biased statements against Azerbaijan by international organizations is unacceptable