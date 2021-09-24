President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan carried out all activities to fight against the pandemic with its own financial resources

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues posing serious challenges for the whole world. From the very beginning, our government has been taking robust and practical measures to protect the population and to minimize negative impact of the pandemic,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on the theme “Building resilience through hope - to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations”.

The head of state said: “Azerbaijan has launched immunization campaign since mid-January this year. Vaccine doses used per 100 people makes more than 80 percent. The socio-economic stimulus package worth almost $2.7 billion has been released to support COVID-affected people and business.”

“As a result of well-planned measures, the situation with pandemic has been kept under control and the quarantine regime has been gradually eased in our country. Azerbaijan’s extensive efforts against the pandemic have been internationally recognized. In 2020, the World Health Organization hailed Azerbaijan as an exemplary country in fighting the pandemic,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

“Azerbaijan carried out all these activities with its own financial resources. We have also made voluntary financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million and provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries to support their fight against the coronavirus. Furthermore, we have provided more than 150,000 vaccine doses to 4 countries, free of charge,” the President added.