    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has asserted itself as a dignified and reliable partner in the world

    01.01.2018 [12:07]

    Baku, January 1, AZERTAC

    "Our international relations have expanded further this year. A growing number of countries are interested in cooperating with us. Azerbaijan has asserted itself as a dignified and reliable partner in the world," said President llham Aliyev in his message of congratulation on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

    "Our relations with neighboring countries have risen to an even higher level. Such relations are important for any country. Our friendly relations with neighbors are based on mutual respect and contribute to regional stability."

    "Azerbaijan has taken an active part in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation this year and has made a valuable contribution to the development and strengthening of Islamic solidarity," the head of state said.

    The President pointed out a number of important events held both in and outside the country as part of a Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan."

    "At the same time, our relations with the European Union have also advanced to a new level, as talks have started on a new agreement. As you know, last year was a Year of Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is playing a valuable role in the development of a dialog between religions and cultures, and I believe that our country has become one of the global centers in this area," President llham Aliyev added.

