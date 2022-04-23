  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations in the “Baku-Yerevan” format

    23.04.2022 [20:57]

    Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

    “According to the results of the Brussels meeting, the Azerbaijani side had determined the composition of the national commission for the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and a delegation to draft the peace agreement between the two countries and is ready for negotiations with Armenia in the “Baku-Yerevan” format,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a phone talk with the European Council President Charles Michel.

    President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of taking into account the five principles presented by Azerbaijan for negotiations on a peace agreement.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations in the “Baku-Yerevan” format
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [17:33]
    Pyramid State TV channel airs program on Kyrgyz President’s official visit to Azerbaijan
    25.04.2022 [14:49]
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran hosts Iftar dinner for media representatives VIDEO
    25.04.2022 [12:17]
    Azerbaijan among world`s top five countries by military spending as share of GDP
    25.04.2022 [10:24]
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs have phone talk
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations in the “Baku-Yerevan” format