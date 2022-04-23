President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations in the “Baku-Yerevan” format

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

“According to the results of the Brussels meeting, the Azerbaijani side had determined the composition of the national commission for the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and a delegation to draft the peace agreement between the two countries and is ready for negotiations with Armenia in the “Baku-Yerevan” format,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a phone talk with the European Council President Charles Michel.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of taking into account the five principles presented by Azerbaijan for negotiations on a peace agreement.