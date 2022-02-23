President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is set for a peaceful future, we don't need war

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

“The new realities in the region, I am sure, will usher ample opportunities. Azerbaijan is set for a peaceful future. We don't need war. We never needed it,’ said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Moscow.

“The liberation of the Azerbaijani territories, the restoration of our territorial integrity by military means was a necessary measure, and our readiness to resolve this issue by political methods in the post-war period is another confirmation of our intentions. I am sure that Russia and Azerbaijan will together continue to make a significant and, I would say, decisive contribution to the strengthening of peace in the Caucasus, to the strengthening of cooperation in the Caspian region and in the Eurasian space,” the head of state noted.