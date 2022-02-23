  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is set for a peaceful future, we don't need war

    23.02.2022 [12:41]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    “The new realities in the region, I am sure, will usher ample opportunities. Azerbaijan is set for a peaceful future. We don't need war. We never needed it,’ said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Moscow.

    “The liberation of the Azerbaijani territories, the restoration of our territorial integrity by military means was a necessary measure, and our readiness to resolve this issue by political methods in the post-war period is another confirmation of our intentions. I am sure that Russia and Azerbaijan will together continue to make a significant and, I would say, decisive contribution to the strengthening of peace in the Caucasus, to the strengthening of cooperation in the Caspian region and in the Eurasian space,” the head of state noted.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is set for a peaceful future, we don't need war
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [16:41]
    President Ilham Aliyev: This Declaration brings Azerbaijan-Russia relations to the level of an alliance
    23.02.2022 [16:32]
    Anadolu Agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Russia
    23.02.2022 [14:07]
    Speaker of Moldovan parliament heads to Fuzuli and Shusha
    23.02.2022 [13:55]
    President: We expect the Armenian side to fully comply with all the provisions of the Declaration of 9-10 November 2020
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is set for a peaceful future, we don't need war