President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is the only new source of energy for Europe

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is the only new source of energy for Europe,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with a delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, including the EU`s accredited ambassadors based in Brussels.

The head of state noted that the development of energy sphere in Azerbaijan is not confined to the country`s borders.

“All the work has been done for our energy security, we export oil, gas and electricity in different directions. We have 7 pipelines. Oil is transported by three of them – two into the Black Sea and one to the Mediterranean Sea. The number of gas pipelines is four, and we can deliver gas to all destinations – Georgia, Turkey, Iran and Russia. The latest largest gas pipeline, construction of which continues, stretches from Baku to Italy.”

“The biggest market for us is Europe, and Europe will need more gas. We know that European natural gas demand will grow, and Azerbaijan is the only new source of energy for Europe. We closely cooperate with the European Commission. For the third time we hold a meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku in the beginning of the year, which is attended by vice-presidents of the European Commission,” the head of state added.