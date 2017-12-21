President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan makes great contribution to Islamic solidarity

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan makes a great contribution to Islamic solidarity. This issue is one of the key priorities for us. Azerbaijan is a country with ancient history. The Azerbaijani people have maintained and preserved their national and moral values for centuries. Islamic values are main components of the national moral values,” said President Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani President described “religious tranquility, mutual understanding, unity between Muslims, and excellent regulation of interfaith relations as major factors that make our country more powerful”.

“Our nation has ancient history. Our religious architectural monuments bear a clear evidence of this. We are proud to have one of the most ancient mosques in the Muslim world, which was constructed in 743, and which has been preserved by the Azerbaijani people and underwent a major overhaul several years ago. It is Juma mosque in the city of Shamakhi, which is our great wealth. This mosque demonstrates that Azerbaijan is an ancient Muslim land,” said President Ilham Aliyev.