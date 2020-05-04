  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan reacted to the new situation quickly and adequately

    04.05.2020 [17:14]

    “Azerbaijan has developed a comprehensive Action Plan in relation to its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and has begun specific work. The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the situation in the world, bringing about new realities as a result,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group Summit.

    The head of state said: “Azerbaijan reacted to the new situation quickly and adequately. The Non-Aligned Movement's Contact Group Summit on coronavirus, initiated by Azerbaijan, is further evidence of that.”

    In his opening remarks at the summit, the President of Azerbaijan noted that the global COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on all countries, adding that no country was insured against it. “We can overcome COVID-19 only through mutual support, self-control and joint efforts.”

    President Ilham Aliyev praised UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ launching a Global Humanitarian Response Plan to combat the coronavirus, the adoption of relevant resolutions by the UN General Assembly and the important role of the World Health Organization in the global fight against the pandemic.

