President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan today completely eliminated dependence on foreign partners in field of telecommunications

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan has managed to put three satellites into orbit in the past five years. Azerbaijan is today a member of the space club and is strengthening its standing in the world space industry. The launch of the satellites demonstrates the power of our state, it demonstrates our policy. We already have three satellites: Azerspace-1 telecommunications satellite, Azersky observation satellite and Azerspace-2,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he congratulated the nation on the launch of Azerspace-2 satellite.

“As you know this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Under my Order, 2018 was proclaimed the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. At the same time, next month we will celebrate the 27th anniversary of the restoration of our independence. We dedicate the launch of Azerspace-2 to the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, to state independence of Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.

“These satellites are of huge importance. First and foremost, Azerbaijan is taking a more crucial step in terms of information security. Through these satellites Azerbaijani television channels can today present their programs to the world. Azerbaijan today completely eliminated dependence on foreign partners in the field of telecommunications. At the same time, the development of Azerbaijan`s space industry plays a significant role in human resources development. Specialists managing the satellites are Azerbaijanis, and most of them are young,” the Azerbaijani President added.