    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army is currently firing on and dealing blows to the enemy's military positions

    27.09.2020 [12:27]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Armenian armed forces committed large-scale military provocations on the frontline today.

    According to AZERTAC, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has addressed the nation in this regard.

    The statement says: “Armenian armed forced fired on our settlements, as well as our military positions, from several directions this morning, using various types of weaponry, including heavy artillery. As a result of the enemy fire, there are casualties among the civilian population and our servicemen. Some people have been wounded. May God rest our martyrs in peace! Their blood will not remain unavenged. The Azerbaijani Army is currently firing on the enemy's military positions, and as a result of these strikes, many units of the enemy's military equipment have been destroyed. This is another manifestation of Armenian fascism.

