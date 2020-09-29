  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army is fighting on its own land and the Armenian army should not be present on the Azerbaijani soil

    29.09.2020 [16:33]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijani Army is fighting on its own land and the Armenian army should not be present on the Azerbaijani soil,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel.

    The head of state informed the German Chancellor on the course of events on the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the military provocation against Azerbaijan and the counter-offensive operation launched by Azerbaijan.

    “The Armenian Prime Minister’s statement "Karabakh is Armenia, full stop" made the negotiation process senseless, and the Armenian leadership`s demand that Azerbaijan negotiate with the self-styled "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" should be assessed as an attempt to change the format of negotiations. The Armenian defense minister threatened Azerbaijan with a new war for new territories and this plan is being implemented in reality,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

    “The military-political leadership of Armenia is responsible for further development of events in the wake of Armenia's military provocation. The Azerbaijani Army is fighting on its own land and the Armenian army should not be present on the Azerbaijani soil,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

