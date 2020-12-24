  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani state must always have a strong army

    24.12.2020 [19:44]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    “We have won a victory! We have driven the enemy out of our lands! But no-one can guarantee that Armenian fascism will not rise again in a few years. Therefore, the Azerbaijani state must always be strong. The Azerbaijani state must always have a strong army,” said President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in his speech during his visit to the city of Gubadli.

    “We know how strong we are. And so does the world. If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on the territory of Armenia. We could do it even today. The Armenian side is also aware of that. But we have always respected international law, and I have always said that we don’t set our sights on the lands of other countries. We must live on our own land. We will live here, we have driven the enemy out of our lands and we will restore this entire region,” the Azerbaijani President added.

