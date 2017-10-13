President Ilham Aliyev: Bulgaria-Azerbaijan partnership is of great importance

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

“Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are friendly countries and partners and this partnership is of great importance. We signed the Joint Declaration on strategic partnership and indeed the name of this Declaration itself is an indicator,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are strategic partners. Our political relations are at a high level and today`s discussions focused on cooperation in economy, transport, energy, tourism and other fields. And there may be big prospects in this field.”

“Of course, we are not satisfied with the volume of mutual trade. During today`s meeting instructions were given to appropriate authorities to submit concrete proposals to increase trade,” the President of Azerbaijan added.