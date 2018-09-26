President Ilham Aliyev: Development of space industry deepens our international cooperation in this field

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

“The development of space industry deepens our international cooperation in this field. We are closely cooperating with leading companies across the world, which have extensive experience in this area,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he congratulated the nation on the launch of Azerspace-2 satellite.

“The satellites have also a commercial side. Azerbaijan is today exporting its products, and currency is flowing to Azerbaijan thanks to the operation of the satellites. Azerbaijan's achievements in space industry are at the same time developing our non-oil sector and moving our non-oil industry forward.”

“It`s not a coincidence that according to the statistics of the eight months of this year, the non-oil industry grew by about 11 per cent in Azerbaijan. At the same time, through Azersky observation satellite we are always able to regularly monitor and control all the events that happen not only in our country, but also in any part of the world. Azersky satellite is playing a special role in strengthening defense and military potential of Azerbaijan. As a result of the operation of this satellite, we have completely eliminated foreign dependence in this area and are now providing satellite services for many countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.