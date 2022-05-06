  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Food security become more and more important for every country, including Azerbaijan

    06.05.2022 [15:58]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    “We are very satisfied with a level of partnership between the FAO and Azerbaijan. And the agreement which was signed seven years ago actually created a new format of our cooperation and we hope that in the coming years we will continue this fruitful partnership,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Qu Dongyu.

    “Issues related to food security become more and more important for every country, including Azerbaijan. Because despite our growth in export of agricultural products we are still recipients of agricultural products. Therefore, our future plans and general regional development with respect to food security, I think, should be important to discuss, to address the new challenges. Also one of the issues which I also wanted to raise during our meeting is our plans with respect to the agricultural development in the liberated territories. As a result of the liberation of territories of Azerbaijan, we are now in active phase of development of those lands with respect to infrastructure, including agricultural development. Because the agricultural potential in the liberated areas are really very impressive. It is a very diverse nature, climatic zones and opportunity to increase significantly our production and for domestic consumption and for export. We are now in the phase of planning of agricultural development in the liberated territories. And therefore your valuable recommendations will be highly appreciated,” the head of state added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: Food security become more and more important for every country, including Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.05.2022 [18:35]
    FAO Director General expresses interest in further strengthening existing cooperation with Azerbaijan
    06.05.2022 [15:36]
    FAO Director General: Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of food systems and agriculture
    06.05.2022 [13:43]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Agricultural development in Azerbaijan is one of the priorities for our government
    05.05.2022 [18:56]
    Foreign Ministry: Three minor Azerbaijani children whose parents died in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov evacuated to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev: Food security become more and more important for every country, including Azerbaijan