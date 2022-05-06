President Ilham Aliyev: Food security become more and more important for every country, including Azerbaijan

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

“We are very satisfied with a level of partnership between the FAO and Azerbaijan. And the agreement which was signed seven years ago actually created a new format of our cooperation and we hope that in the coming years we will continue this fruitful partnership,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Qu Dongyu.

“Issues related to food security become more and more important for every country, including Azerbaijan. Because despite our growth in export of agricultural products we are still recipients of agricultural products. Therefore, our future plans and general regional development with respect to food security, I think, should be important to discuss, to address the new challenges. Also one of the issues which I also wanted to raise during our meeting is our plans with respect to the agricultural development in the liberated territories. As a result of the liberation of territories of Azerbaijan, we are now in active phase of development of those lands with respect to infrastructure, including agricultural development. Because the agricultural potential in the liberated areas are really very impressive. It is a very diverse nature, climatic zones and opportunity to increase significantly our production and for domestic consumption and for export. We are now in the phase of planning of agricultural development in the liberated territories. And therefore your valuable recommendations will be highly appreciated,” the head of state added.