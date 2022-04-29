  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Having these traditional meetings is very important for us, to understand better our plans, our intentions and to look what has been done

    29.04.2022 [11:12]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    “Having these traditional meetings is very important for us, I think to understand better our plans, our intentions and to look what has been done,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the international conference under the motto “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” held at ADA University.

    “And what you see is the best illustration of what we had to experience during this 30 years of occupation, and this mass destructions and devastations were not a result of the first Karabakh war. That was a result of barbarism and vandalism committed by Armenia throughout the 30 years of occupation. So all our villages, most of our cities have been destroyed, knocked to the ground. In some regions, like Kalbajar, Lachin and partly Zangilan and Shusha there have been illegal settlement programs officially sponsored by Armenian government, which is a brutal violation of international conventions,” the Azerbaijani President said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: Having these traditional meetings is very important for us, to understand better our plans, our intentions and to look what has been done
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2022 [11:28]
    President Ilham Aliyev: It was very important that the international community, the leading international organizations accept the new realities on the ground and it happened
    29.04.2022 [11:27]
    Azerbaijani President: By signing Shusha declaration we demonstrated to the whole world that we are together by word and by signature
    28.04.2022 [23:56]
    Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation within international organizations
    28.04.2022 [19:00]
    Tajik news portal posts article about Aghdaban Genocide
    President Ilham Aliyev: Having these traditional meetings is very important for us, to understand better our plans, our intentions and to look what has been done