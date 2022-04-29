President Ilham Aliyev: In 10 years-time we will be much stronger

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

“In 10 years-time we will be much stronger, and I hope that by that time, and maybe even earlier, all the disagreements and these problems with Armenia will be resolved. The region of South Caucasus will be firmly integrated and three countries of the South Caucasus will already have close cooperation,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his remarks at the international conference under the motto “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” held at ADA University.

“There are opportunities for that. Azerbaijan as a generator of regional projects, whether its transportation or energy, has already played an important role in this trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia,” the head of state noted.