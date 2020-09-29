Baku, September 29, AZERTAC “Azerbaijan has always supported Pakistan in all matters, including in Kashmir issue. This mutual support reflects the brotherly nature of our cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilal Hayee. Praising Pakistan's resolute position on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the head of state said: “Pakistan is a country that does not recognize Armenia for its occupation of Azerbaijani lands. This is a true demonstration of brotherhood. In all cases, Pakistan always stands by us and I am grateful for that. "

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev: In all cases, Pakistan always stands by Azerbaijan and we are grateful for that

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter